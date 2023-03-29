More than 200 guests, parents, students and staff were on hand at Coopernook Public School recently for the official launch of the book, The Three Little Rascals.
Held at the the school grounds, the guest list included State member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and MidCoast Councillor, Dheera Smith.
Written by 16 students from years two, three, and four, the book - which has been entered into the National Library of Australia - has been used by the students to raise money for the conservation of endangered orangutans.
While all of the attention of the launch had the young authors buzzing with excitement, it was a message from representatives of The Orangutan Project thanking them for their support that sent the kids into raptures.
"William and Daniel from The Orangutan Project sent them a personal video message showing they had the kids' book and talked to them about how proud they were, and the kids were squealing with delight," school principal, Tania Gilchrist said.
The book has been available free online, however copies were made available for purchase and so far sales have raised more than $900 for The Orangutan Project.
While there is a social media campaign aimed at encouraging as many people as possible to read it, one of the project's initiatives was for the students to make a list of public figures they'd like to see read their work.
Those included are comedian and author, Ahn Do, children's book authors James Foley, Mem Fox, Tristan Bancks, Andy Griffiths and Anna Fienberg, along with actor and Hollywood A-lister, Hugh Jackman.
Each of those named were included for having provided inspiration to the young authors, although, as principal Tania Gilchrist admitted, Mr Jackman's name may have been suggested to the kids for the benefit of their mums.
Also appearing at the launch was founder and chief executive of Littlescribe, Jenny Atkinson, who assisted in the project of publishing of The Three Little Rascals.
Jenny spoke of the drop in literacy rates and the declining interest amongst the young in the written word, and the resultant need for parents to read the writings of their children and to actively encourage the process.
According to principal Tania Gilchrist, the success of The Three Little Rascals and the process that led to its publication has been an encouragement to all involved.
"It is really encouraging to the students, it's encouraging to the parents, and it's encouraging to the teachers just to have had something be so successful," she said.
To read the book online follow the link http://bit.ly/3ZpMwjA or to purchase a copy contact Coopernook Public School on 02 6556 3162
