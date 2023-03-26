Rebeccawn Dawson has been the office manager of the Wingham branch of NRMA for 30 years, but when the doors close at the end of the working day on Friday, March 31, it's a title she will no longer hold.
Rebecca and coworker Alana Studdert will no longer work for NRMA, as Wingham is one of 30 branches in NSW that will cease to operate at the end of the month.
Just like the banking industry, the NRMA says it has seen a decline in the number of people visiting the NRMA Insurance branches over the past few years, as more people prefer to do business online or over the phone.
However, Rebecca says their customers are mostly elderly, and it is they who will be most affected.
"Everyone's devastated and upset about it. We've had numerous people complaining that it's shutting," Rebecca said.
"For them [elderly customers] to drive in to Taree and have to try and find parking, because it's near the Commonwealth Bank you can never find a parking space whereas here, you could just pull up right out the front of the door walk straight into our office."
Luckily for Rebecca and Alana, come the Monday following the closure of the NRMA, they will still turn up and unlock the doors of their familiar office. The difference will be they will then be working entirely for Manning Smash Repairs, who provided the premises for the NRMA office.
The NRMA Insurance offices at Taree and Forster will remain open, and NRMA roadside services are not impacted by the changes, an NRMA spokesperson said.
"We appreciate the support of our customers in Wingham, and the surrounding area, and continuing to help them is a priority.
"We're grateful for the support of the Wingham team and the service they've provided for our customers. We wish them the very best for the future," the spokesperson said.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
