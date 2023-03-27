Manning River Times
Plans of Management for Nabiac and Bulahdelah showgrounds

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
March 27 2023 - 12:00pm
Picture Pexels.

A covered equestrian facility has been placed at the top of a wish list of suggestions for Nabiac and Bulahdelah showgrounds following a public exhibition of MidCoast Council Plans of Management (PoMs) of the grounds

