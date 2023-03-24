A week for those special few of us

Last week was a special week for those special few of us. It was Coeliac Awareness Week, for all us "silly yaks".
I've been gluten free for about 10 years now and it gets easier every day, there's more choice and while eating out was a challenge when I was first diagnosed, today I rarely have to worry. I am thankful to all those in the food industry who get it right.
I have sourced GF pies, hamburgers, battered fish and chips and GF salt and pepper squid is a standard on most menus. And I have recently been made aware of a GF bakery with croissants and all sorts of goodies in the big smoke, thanks to my brother-in-law who was diagnosed coeliac before me. I just need to make the trip.
One difference in my post-GF life is the fact that I don't bake, as in biscuits, cakes or desserts. My one emerging strengths however is "butters", thanks to a bounty of passionfruit and limes last season (see photo)
GF is not always the cheap option. A loaf of bread starts at $7 and it can be hit and miss if it's edible or not. Not that I eat much of it. And I have my own GF toaster, butter, vegemite, peanut butter, etc. Visitors know to look for the black texta.
And cross-contamination, if it does happen, isn't going to kill me. It just means an uncomfortable few hours or days. Unlike those with allergies that have much more serious consequences.
Coeliac disease affects on average about one in 70 Australians. However, Coeliac Australia (of which I am a card-carrying member) estimates around 80 per cent of this number remain undiagnosed, meaning the vast majority of Australians who have coeliac disease don't yet know it. Although better diagnosis rates in recent years can be partially attributed to improved awareness of the condition, there has also been a true increase in the incidence of coeliac disease, it says.
So being coeliac doesn't mean I miss out on much at all. Thankfully us coeliacs can still knit and watch Netflix.
Have a great day.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
