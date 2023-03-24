A week for those special few of us

Coeliac disease affects on average about one in 70 Australians. However, Coeliac Australia (of which I am a card-carrying member) estimates around 80 per cent of this number remain undiagnosed, meaning the vast majority of Australians who have coeliac disease don't yet know it. Although better diagnosis rates in recent years can be partially attributed to improved awareness of the condition, there has also been a true increase in the incidence of coeliac disease, it says.