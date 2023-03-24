It only seems like a few weeks ago children returned to school following the Christmas/New Year holidays.
But, the autumn school holidays, from Monday, April 10-Friday, April 21, are only a matter of weeks away
With so much to do and see across the Mid Coast region what's not to love about being on school holidays here?
MidCoast Council has created a kid-friendly guide of fun places to go and things to do and learn.
There's plenty to keep the kids entertained.
Children can join library staff at one of the many MidCoast Council branches across the LGA who have put together a range of exciting activities.
From movie screenings, to art, craft and science workshops, tie-dying, cupcake making and creative writing - there's something for everyone.
All activities are free but places are limited and filling fast.
We'll help you swap boredom for busy these April school holidays, with inspiration that includes exploring our great outdoors and an exciting program of activities in our libraries.- MidCoast Council liveable communities director, Paul De Szell
If getting active and exploring the great outdoors is of more interest, the guide has links to pools, beaches, hiking trails, parks and playgrounds.
Also covered are activities and events for young people at the Manning Regional Art Gallery.
You'll also find a list of handy resources to help you stay updated on important things including roadworks and closures, weather and tidal information and patrolled beaches during the holidays.
"Where else would you want to be," he said?
Check out the holiday guide and book your place at one of our library events here: https://bit.ly/3JGcPv4
