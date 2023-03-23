Manning River Times
Quarter of Myall Lakes electorate has already voted ahead of March 25 NSW election

By Newsroom
Updated March 23 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:00pm
A quarter of eligible voters in the Myall Lakes electorate have already voted in the NSW election, the highest pre-poll rates in the state.

