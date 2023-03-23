Outside angling has improved during the past week.
Some mackerel are still around taking live baits and trolled lures.
The snapper are not as plentiful as before, but it is still possible to catch a decent feed of reddies.
Mahi mahi are on the bite around the FAD on live bait and lures, while excellent catches of pearl perch and trag have been made.
Flathead are still available on the drift.
Tailor and salmon can be caught from the beaches on lures and bait. No big fish have been reported during the past week.
In the estuary, bream are back on the bite during the day and good bags of fish have been recorded.
Flathead are still on the bite in all parts of the river on bait and soft plastics.
No mulloway have been reported in the river and we may have to wait for the full moon to get a decent sized fish.
