Firstly I must apologise for the lack of my notes in last week's paper but I had a computer breakdown with my emails so have slightly rewritten them for this week.
Rev Brian Ford conducted the funeral service for well known local Mrs Doreen Merle Collier on Monday, March 13 at St Luke's Anglican Church, which was overflowing with mourners. Parkiing around the church and Tinonee Memorial Hall was nonexistent.
Doreen was much loved as a mother of seven and a grandmother and great-grandmother to more than 60 descendants who formed a Guard of Honour as her casket left the church for a private burial at Tinonee Cemetery.
Memories of Doreen's life were shared by son Robert and grandchildren Briana and Rebecca. with grandson Daniel Collier reading the Bible reading.
Many family members and friends travelled long distances, including from Queensland and Victoria, to say their farewell to a special lady.
Following the service refreshments were served at Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall where attendees continued to share their memories.
Rest in peace Doreen, you are with your lifetime soulmate Bob once more.
Congratulations and happy 18th birthday wishes to young friend Jamie-Lee Woolfe of Burrell Creek who celebrated her special day on Saturday, March 4. There were no big celebrations to mark the event - just a day of playing with her cricket team in the semi-finals against Forster, only to lose the match.
I am told friends toasted her with a few drinks at a local establishment after the match.
Jamie-Lee is currently a school leader at Wingham School School and completing her Year 12 studies - best wishes for the future ahead.
The cross country event in the school grounds was to have taken place at 9.30am on Monday morning, March 13, so not sure if it went ahead as planned as Tinonee copped a fair downpour during the early hours of the day and again around the start time. No doubt there would have been a few disappointed entrants.
Members of Tinonee Historical Society were again surprised last Friday morning to find a number of items left at their premises when they came to work at the Museum.
The items are welcome but it would be better if they could have some history of the owner and what they were used for.
This is the second donation within a couple of weeks.
Just a quick reminder that the Society will be holding their garage sale on Saturday, March 25 so are keeping their fingers crossed the weather will be fine and sunny.
Birthday wishes were flowing all last week for family and friends in my household. It would have been my eldest late brother Alan's 84th on March 13, Helen Bennett celebrated her 83rd on March 14, my only surviving Aunt Gwen celebrated her 94th on Thursday 16, friend Bev Clancy celebrated her 84th on St Patrick's Day, March 17, along with my cousin Denyse in Queensland who also had another birthday on March 17.
