Manning River Times
Home/News

Lansdowne valley news

By Margaret Haddon
March 24 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents can vote at Lansdowne Community Hall on election day, March 25. File picture

The Lansdowne Community Hall will be available for voting in the NSW State Election tomorrow, Saturday March 25. Voting commences at 8am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.