The Lansdowne Community Hall will be available for voting in the NSW State Election tomorrow, Saturday March 25. Voting commences at 8am.
The coffee van, Coffee Tsunami will be at the Lansdowne Community Hall on election day. You will be able to purchase your coffee or maybe a frappe from them as due to the election, there will be no access to the hall for the making of hot beverages.
The hall managers will be manning a barbecue and selling cold drinks, sausage sandwiches with either egg or bacon or the works from 8am. Come along vote early and have a sausage sandwich for breakfast.
There will also be a stall selling bric-a-brac. Donations of saleable items for the stall would be appreciated.
The Lansdowne Community hall managers were very happy with the their Café for a Day event held last Wednesday at the hall.
There was a great turnout of community members as well as residents from Taree. Two lovely lady speakers from MSS (Manning Support Services) came along and spoke about what was available to families and how they could be helped to implement these services in making improvements in their lives.
Everyone was very happy to enjoy the free coffee and other drinks from the Coffee Tsunami van which was organised by Myalls Lakes independent candidate Doctor Bendall.
The Lansdowne Open Music Day will have its first day at its new home the Lansdowne Community Hall on Sunday, March 26.
It will be held from 11am to 4pm. Walk-up artist are welcome. Also available is a backing band but no backing tracks. Mic socks must be used.
The Lansdowne Hall Managers will be organising the barbecue lunch with sausage sandwiches for sale along with cold drinks, tea and coffee. There will also be a raffle.
Come along and have fun and listen and dance to the music on the fourthth Sunday of the month (unless advised otherwise).
Everyone is welcome, it is a gold coin entry fee. Phone Jenny for further information on 0431 347 772.
The next event for the Lansdowne Community Hall will be the market day on Saturday, April 29. For bookings or for information phone Margaret on 6556 7146. New stall holders are most welcome. Lots of outdoor spaces available.
"Blast from the Past" is a reunion for anyone who has been connected with Lansdowne Public School from the past or present, either as a staff member, student, parent or volunteer.
It is an opportunity to come together and reconnect with each other. It is being held at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Saturday, April 15, commencing at 10am.
Bring a plate to share and a gold coin donation to help cover expenses. Organisers Laurel Morrison and Velma Burnham would like to hear from anyone interested in attending.
Please bring along photos, and any memorabilia you might have.
For further information phone either Laurel Morrison on 0400 791 954 or Velma Burnham on 6556 7202.
Calling all artists for the Lansdowne Community Hall Art Exhibition in two months' time.
Organisers are encouraging all artists to submit entries and would love to see a few more from the Upper Lansdowne and Lansdowne area.
The organisers thank those local artists from our valley who support the show every year. This year we have a special challenge for beginner artists or those who have never entered an art show before who live in the Lansdowne valley areas.
Section H: Lansdowne Valley Art Challenge.
Entries close on Monday, May 8 at 5pm.
Contact Louise Green on 0439 594 754 or Rhonda Hardes on 0418 920 984 for further information.
Lansdowne School is very excited to confirm that Active OOSH will be the provider for its before and after school care service.
Active OOSH will begin the service from second term.
Active OOSH will be conducting a come and try afternoon on Monday, March 27. All parents and students are invited to go along and see what activities Active OOSH will be offering.
This service will provide a great opportunity for all students to access after school activities. There is no cost to go along to the 'Come and Try" afternoon. Representatives from Active OOSH will be at the school from 2.30pm on the day to answer parent questions and assist with enrolment forms.
Healthy Harold will be visiting the Lansdowne School on Wednesday, March 29 from 9.15am. Each class will visit Harold in his Life Education Van.
The Lansdowne School will have its Easter Hat Parade and Activity Fun Day on Wednesday, April 5. Students will make their own Easter hat to parade. Parents are welcome to go along to help out with the activities and watch the parade.
The Coopernook Uniting Church Op Shop is having a garage sale on Saturday, March 25. It will start at 9am until 2pm. Go along and get yourselves some great bargains.
