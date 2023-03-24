WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins hopes to organise another rugby league trial - perhaps against a Group Two club - before the start of the season-proper on Sunday, April 30.
The Tigers had a run against Dungowan at Wingham last Saturday (March 19) in oppressive heat.
Collins confirmed that Harry Lewis and Nash Atkins will be the halves combination for the opening game against Forster-Tuncurry at Wingham.
Collins was impressed with both players in the trial.
"I though Harry in particular was good,'' Collins continued.
"He did the little things well - his talk was good and that's half the battle when they're steering us around the field.''
Former Forster-Tuncurry winger Ronald Uhila also had some impressive carries with the ball while prop Jackson Mullen ran with plenty of vigour. Matt Bridge had his first game since undergoing surgery on a ruptured pectoral last year. He missed most of 2022. His brother, Tim, is also back with the Tigers this year after a stint playing in Newcastle.
Representative second rower Nathan Campbelll, another gain from Forster-Tuncurry, missed the trial while he deals with a Achilles tendon complaint. Former Newcastle utility back Nathan Ross was another absentee.
Taree City won the under 18 trial against the Tigers.
Wingham didn't field an 18s last year, but Collins assured they have plenty of numbers this season.
"Most of them only 17 this year, so they'll have a couple of years in the 18s,'' Collins said.
