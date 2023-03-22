Manning River Times
Nsw Election

Labor promises $8.9 million for roads in Myall Lakes electorate

March 22 2023 - 4:00pm
Labor's promise of funding is for emergency road repairs in the MidCoast local government area. File picture

NSW Labor has announced it will contribute more than $8.9 million for emergency road repairs in the Mid Coast region should they win the State election on March 25, 2023.

