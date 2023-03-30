Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Red Rovers receive 55 footballs from Taree Old Boys

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 31 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scott Jacklin from Taree Old Boys with Red Rovers president Chris Hollis and Old Boys and Red Rovers representatives.
Scott Jacklin from Taree Old Boys with Red Rovers president Chris Hollis and Old Boys and Red Rovers representatives.

TAREE Old Boys have donated footballs to the Taree Red Rovers Rugby Leatgue Club as part of their continued support for the code in town..

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.