TAREE Old Boys have donated footballs to the Taree Red Rovers Rugby Leatgue Club as part of their continued support for the code in town..
Each year the Old Boys make a donation to either Rovers, Taree Panthers Juniors or Taree City Bulls.
Rovers received 55 balls - 25 for international grades with 15 for mod and 15 for mini. Old Boys representatives Scott Jacklin, Des Raward, Graham Goodwin and Gary Betts made the presentation.
Rovers are the longest established rugby league club in Taree and have a history stretching back to the 1950s. They're the only link to the former Taree and District Junior Rugby League, the original junior rugby league competition played in the Manning.
Meanwhile, the Old Boys season launch will be held at the Manning Hotel on Saturday (April 1). Membership of the club is open to anyone who had any association with a Taree-based rugby league club at senior or junior level.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
