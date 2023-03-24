MID Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury returns for the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash against co-competition leaders Charlestown Azzurri in Newcastle on Sunday after completing a one game suspension.
However, Stanbury will start from the bench, unwilling to disrupt the starting XI after the Middies produced their best effort of the season when losing to the powerful Newcastle Olympic in Taree last Sunday.
The final score was 4-1, however, Mid Coast conceded two goals in the dying minutes of the contest. Stanbury said apart from the two late lapses it was a 'brilliant performance.' She added that all players who took the field against Olympic deserve to hold their positions.
Stanbury said she'll see how Sunday's game pans out before deciding when to take the field. Although she admitted watching last Sunday's game from the sideline was 'really stressful.'
"If the girls are going really good then I might stay on the bench the whole game,'' she said.
"If I'm needed then I'll go on, but it's team first. If I'm not needed then I'll stay off.''
The Middies have yet to post a win. However, Stanbury pointed out they've played the three leading sides in the competition so far and face the fourth this weekend.
"This game presents another challenge, but the girls had a really good session on Tuesday night and we'll get in on Thursday and speak about a few tactics,'' Stanbury said.
"I think we'll be well prepared.''
She agreed that in theory at least, it should get a little easier for her young squad after Sunday's encounter.
"We might get a little bit of breathing space hopefully and start seeing some closer results or winning results,'' she said.
Taree will play Warners Bay in their next home game on Sunday, April 2. Warners Bay has endured a difficult start to the season, conceding 39 goals in three matches.
Stanbury scoffed at suggestions that a finals berth might already be out of her team's reach.
The Middies are one of three sides yet to open their account.
"We're three games into a 21 game competition,'' she replied.
"We're improving each week and we still have plenty of time left.''
Stanbury added that Sarah King, Jorja Holborow and Asha Paff were outstanding in the clash against Newcastle Olympic.
The game was delayed by two hours due to the heat factor with the under 17 fixture postponed to a date to be announced
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
