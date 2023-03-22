Retired Senior Constable Errol Brazenell, a man will an illustrious rowing and coaching career, and who founded the Taree PCYC, died on February 6, 2023 aged 83 years.
Errol was born in Sydney in 1939, to William and Lorna, with the family home being in Earlwood in Sydney's south-west. He was the oldest son of two.
Errol attended Clempton Park Primary, and then went on to attend high school at Dulwich Hill. By the age of 15 he left school where he took his first job in a chemical factory.
Also in the news: Where to vote early if you live in the Manning Great Lakes
Errol was in his early 20s when one day he happened to drive past Haberfield Rowing Club and his interest was piqued. Once he started rowing, he was hooked. Within a few short years, Errol was a highly competitive rower. He went on to claim national victories in the Kings Cup in both 1965 and 1967.
During his rowing career Errol held three Australian Championships and also won five State titles. His highlight came in 1966 when he was selected in the Australian team to compete in the World Championships in Bled, Yugoslavia,
Always one to set very high goals for himself, Errol's primary driver was to make the Olympic team. He came agonisingly close in both 1968 and 1972.
On the professional front, in October 1967 Errol joined the NSW police force as a trainee. In 1968, he was promoted to constable and worked in the Metro Division of the Newtown station, generally on night shift. In 1971 He was transferred to the Criminal Investigation Branch as part of the scientific investigation team. A few months later he was transferred back to general duties, where he was undoubtedly much more comfortable being a man conversing with the community.
It was in late 1970 at a wedding that Errol met his wife to be, Judith Greer. In 1971 Errol drove Judy to one of the quietest places in Sydney - the Rookwood Cemetery. It was there that he mustered the courage to ask Judy to be his bride.
The couple were married on November 30, 1972 and bought a two bedroom unit in Campsie. They honeymooned in Port Macquarie, and during their travels visited the coastal township of Old Bar. They saw a block of land that they thought would be a good investment. The block was up for sale for $4200, but upon negotiating with the real estate agent, Errol was able to secure the land with a deposit of $5.
In May 1974 their first son was born in Sydney. Only a month later Errol requested a transfer to the country so that they could raise a family. After initially being assigned to the one-pub town of Coopernook, Errol wrote to the commissioner of police requesting a more appropriate township where he could continue with his rowing and community pursuits. Errol's request was granted and six weeks later they landed in Taree.
It was during this same time that Errol had moved away from competing as a rower and turned his focus to a rowing coach. He quickly had a raft of eager and long-haired school kids under his tutelage. In 1975 Errol trained both the Chatham High boys and girls crews to State titles. In 1977 the Taree High first four and pair both won State titles in Taree. Errol accompanied the same team to Perth where they won the national title.
At the same time, two more children arrived with Andrew in 1975 and David in 1977. In late 1983 Errol and Judy's fourth son, Peter, was born.
Also in the news: Newmans leave the Mid Coast 'in a cloud of love'
For the next 30 years Errol would continue to be a rowing coach. He coached hundreds of kids, some of whom have gone on to represent Australia. He also coached all three of his sons.
Errol's crowning achievement as a coach was with Murray Doust. Murray was a local Taree lad and was tall and athletic. Errol recognised him at school as someone with great potential and within 12 months of being in a boat he had claimed the State title. The following year Murray won the Australian Youth Sculls in Ballarat and was selected in the Australian Youth side to compete in the World Champs in Belgium. Shortly after this Murray won the Under 23 European championships. It was Australia's first gold medal by a heavy weight rower for more than 30 years.
Many years later Errol would also be recognised for his contributions to rowing where he had a boat named in his honour.
As Errol pursue his coaching career, he started to formulate a bold plan for the Taree community - a police boys club, later to be named the Police and Citizens Youth Club (PCYC).
In 1981, Errol was officially assigned to the role of the Youth Club moving him away from general duties, even though, at that time, the club itself was only a pipe dream. Errol needed to gain council and community support, find a suitable piece of land, run numerous committees, and above all else, find the money.
Over the course of the next seven years Errol ran numerous fundraising activities, including art unions and blue light discos where he managed to have people from the community donate holidays, cars and two houses. Errol would go door to door, selling art union tickets in Taree.
He had to overcome numerous obstacles but in 1988 he turned his dream into a reality. Taree's PCYC was built and open for business. Errol's four sons were the first four members.
The Taree PCYC still stands today as an important sporting, cultural and community based centre in the heart of Taree.
As the four boys finished school and left home, Errol considered retirement. In 1998 son Peter had secured a rowing scholarship to The Southport School and a couple of short years later, Errol and Judy decided to move north and retire to the Gold Coast.
During his retirement two of Errol's sons got married. Between 2010 and 2013 five grandchildren were added to the family with Billy, Lennox, Zac, Ace and Lolita all being born in quick succession.
With all of his sporting achievements, and founding the Taree PCYC, Errol said his biggest achievement, what he was most proud of, was having his four sons.
Errol's funeral was held at the Salvation Army Gold Coast Temple Corps in Southport, Queensland, on February 14, 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.