Errol's crowning achievement as a coach was with Murray Doust. Murray was a local Taree lad and was tall and athletic. Errol recognised him at school as someone with great potential and within 12 months of being in a boat he had claimed the State title. The following year Murray won the Australian Youth Sculls in Ballarat and was selected in the Australian Youth side to compete in the World Champs in Belgium. Shortly after this Murray won the Under 23 European championships. It was Australia's first gold medal by a heavy weight rower for more than 30 years.

