Rodeo fans were well catered for at Wingham Show when the decision was made to include a full rodeo program into the event.
The decision proved well founded with a large number of visitors to the event enjoying the thrills and spills from the arena, with the bull ride proving to be the most popular.
Show society president Carl Schubert said although entries were down overall, there was some great representation within the junior ranks.
"We brought back the Junior Steer Ride for this show, that we didn't have in January," Carl said.
"We got some committee-supplied stock for that, we had some good stock there for the under 18s."
On hand for the event was legendary rodeo clown, Big Al, keeping riders safe while entertaining the crowd.
One standout performance for the event was Ruby Commisso winning the Under 14s Steer Ride, with the young lady impressing all with her skill and tenacity.
"She actually made a pretty good ride, proved to everyone that it's not just a boy's sport," Carl said.
