Where to vote early if you live in the Manning Great Lakes

It is not long now until the voting public will elect their preferred local member of parliament, NSW government and premier, with election day on Saturday, March 25.
However, if you are unable to vote on the weekend, or just want to beat the queues and parking woes, where can you go to vote early?
In the Myall Lakes electorate, there are three pre-polling booths you can vote at in person.
Click on the markers on the map below for more information on your closest pre-polling booth.
Manning Uniting Church, 29 Albert Street, Taree
Myall Lakes Election Manager's Office, 4 Breese Parade, Forster
Tuncurry Memorial Hall, Supper Room, 7 Point Road, Tuncurry
For those northern Manning Valley residents who live in the Port Macquarie electorate, you can vote early at:
Camden Haven Scout Hall, 5 Tunis Street, Laurieton
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.