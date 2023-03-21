TAREE United opening batsman Josh Hardy claimed three major awards at the Manning Cricket Association presentation held at Club Taree.
Hardy win the T1 player of the year while he was also the leading run scorer in T1 and had the best average. He scored 502 runs at 83.67, including two centuries. He finished on 60.2 points to win the player of the year.
Ishan Thapa Magar from Great Lakes finished with the most wickets - 26 at 10.81 while Taree United's Ricky Campbell had the best average (19 wickets at 8.21).
Old Bar's Ben Witchard enjoyed a strong season in T2. He scored the most runs (552 at 69) and was the T2 player of the year.
Josh Tynan from Bulahdelah had the best batting average, scoring 160 runs at 80 while Ian Cameron from Taree United took the most wickets (23 at 9.91).
Richard Sowter, also from Taree United, had the best average (17 wickets at 6.88).
Wingham stalwart Mick Stinson was awarded life membership of the association.
Taree United wrapped up a highly successful year when taking out the club championship with 204 points. United were the T1 major and minor premiers and finalists in T2.
Pacific Palms won the T2 major and minor premiers - the club's first in more than 20 years, while Wingham Australian Hotel finished T3 premiers.
Six sides contested the T1 competition with eight in T2. The top four sides in T2 played out for the T2 premiership, with the remaining four contesting the T3 finals.
