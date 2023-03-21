Manning River Times
Manning Cricket Association presentation | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated March 21 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:00am
TAREE United opening batsman Josh Hardy claimed three major awards at the Manning Cricket Association presentation held at Club Taree.

