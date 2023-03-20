Manning River Times
Strong performance by Taree athletes at State championship

Updated March 21 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 9:00am
Millah Dennes was fourth in the under 11 girls javelin at the State Little Athletics Championship. She is pictured after winning at regional level.

A 14-strong squad from Taree competed in the State Little Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park.

