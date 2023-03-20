Taree head coach Jenny Wyllie and coach David Parsons, who is new to the Manning Valley, assisted via phone over the weekend and have established a strong javelin squad with five competing at the State championships. The future looks bright for the squad, with throwers Laine Wyllie (under 17 girls) and Paxton Summerfield (under 14 boys) also improving their personal best throws by more than 1 metre on the weekend.

