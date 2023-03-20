A 14-strong squad from Taree competed in the State Little Athletics Championships at Sydney Olympic Park.
This year's event was highly competitive with qualifying places dominated by Sydney clubs. With high registration numbers and the return of zone qualifying events after COVID, the NSW athletes who moved through their respective regional carnivals to qualify for State were some of the best in the country.
Taree's focus on training for technical events such as javelin paid off, with 10-year-Millah Dennes finishing fourth in the under 11 girl's javelin. This is Millah's first year in Little Athletics and she was in sixth place going into the finals, throwing 20.56m in the fifth round to move up to fourth.
Ivy Hoadley, 13, qualified for the finals in the under 13 girl's javelin, throwing over 30 metres for the first time to finish seventh in the state. This is Ivy's second year at Little Athletics and her throw of 30.04m was a personal best of more than 1 metre.
Taree head coach Jenny Wyllie and coach David Parsons, who is new to the Manning Valley, assisted via phone over the weekend and have established a strong javelin squad with five competing at the State championships. The future looks bright for the squad, with throwers Laine Wyllie (under 17 girls) and Paxton Summerfield (under 14 boys) also improving their personal best throws by more than 1 metre on the weekend.
Since the zone qualifier in November, Paxton, who is new to athletics, has improved his throws by more than 5 metres.
Sprinter Jarrah Butler was a stand out performer on the track, qualifying for the under 10 girl's 100m final. Sprint finals are always hotly contested and Jarrah came into the State championships ranked 17th in this event, so her eighth place in the final was a significant achievement.
Jannali Simms was another top eight finisher on the track. She finished finished eighth in the under 15 girl's 300m hurdles. Ivy Hoadley's time of 13.92s in the under 13 girl's 80m hurdles placed her 12th in a very competitive event with times under 14 seconds usually qualifying for finals.
After strong performances at the regional championships, the state event was a positive learning experience for the Taree athletes, with most of the squad improving on their personal best times and distances, and many improving on their regional results.
Paxton Summerfield improved his time by nearly 3 seconds in the under 14 boy's 400m, having only qualified on a late entry after finishing fifth at regional. This is significant in a sprint event and he improved his NSW ranking by seven positions from 20th to 13th.
Tegan McCallum ran the under 11 girls 400m in a personal best time of almost 5 seconds, another significant improvement for an athlete new to Little Athletics.
With many new faces on the track in Taree this year, and some new coaches emerging, the future looks bright for athletics in the Manning Valley.
