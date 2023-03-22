Manning River Times
Home/News

Galleries in the Garden inaugural Anderson Art Award competition

RK
By Rick Kernick
March 22 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Entry to competition, celebrating the contribution to the arts on the Myall Coast provided by Lee and Rob Anderson, closes Thursday March 30. Photo supplied.

Galleries in the Garden is seeking artists for the inaugural Anderson Art Award competition, but you had better be quick as entry is closing soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.