MEN'S and women's representative sides from the Manning, Port Macquarie-Hastings and Coffs Harbour associations will play for the Mid Coast Regional Challenge at Port Macquarie on Saturday, May 27.
"The teams will play in a round robin on May 27 and that'll be an ideal hit-out for the State championships to be played on the June long weekend,'' Manning Hockey competition coordinator Tony Lewis explained.
Mr Lewis said the Manning and Port-Hastings associations are keen to develop a relationship with Coffs Harbour.
However, he said there are no plans in the foreseeable future to invite Coffs Harbour clubs into the Mid Coast Hockey League, currently contested by Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings teams.
"We need to consolidate what we have first with the hockey league,'' he said.
"We also need to learn from other sports that have ventured in that direction. I can't see our hockey league changing for some time.''
The Mid Coast Hockey League hit off this month and involves division one men's and women's sides from the Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings associations.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
