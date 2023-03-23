Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mid Coast Hockey League men's and women's divisions starting next weekend

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 24 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mel Mendham from Sharks playing in a Mid Coast Hockey League clash in Taree last year.

THE Mid Coast Hockey League men's and women's divisions starting next weekend will both be contested by seven clubs, with numbers up from last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.