THE Mid Coast Hockey League men's and women's divisions starting next weekend will both be contested by seven clubs, with numbers up from last year.
Manning Hockey will again provide the bulk of the sides, with four in the men and five in the women. The remainder will come from the Port Macquarie-Hastings association
Taree West Raiders return to top division hockey in both competitions for the first time in a number of seasons.
"We'll have Taree West, Sharks, Tigers and Chatham from the Manning in the men and Taree West, Wingham, Tigers, Sharks and Chatham in the women,'' Manning Hockey competition coordinator, Tony Lewis said.
Camden Haven and Tacking Point Thunder will be the northern clubs involved in the women with Port City, Camden Haven and Thunder in the men.
"Having Taree West back is really, really good,'' Mr Lewis said.
He said the men and women will both play three full rounds (18 games).
"That'll take us through to the finals on August 12 with the grand finals on August 19.''
This year the club finishing the minor premier in the men's competition will host the grand final. Last year the women's minor premiers secured the grand final.
Manning club Tigers finished with the minor premiership, meaning the games were at Taree. However, northern clubs Camden Haven (women) and Tacking Point Thunder (men) won the matches over Tigers and Sharks.
Mr Lewis said the format for the finals - where the minor premiers go straight through to the grand final with the second and placed teams playing off for the other spot - will remain in place, despite the increase in team numbers.
"The other sides could still play for positions and prizemoney but at the moment the decision was to stick with the status quo with the finals series,'' Mr Lewis said.
"We'll have 18 matches and when the hockey league concludes we'll have our own local semis. If we do a whole finals series our top teams could be playing 25 games, which we feel is too many.''
He said the association is close to securing a sponsor for the hockey league and this will ensure prizemoney for the successful teams.
"We hope to announce the sponsor in the next two weeks,'' he said.
Mr Lewis expects Sharks and Thunder will again be the leading contenders for the men's competition while the women should again be evenly contested.
"The Port sides will be strong, they have the advantage of only having a couple of sides and they also have the pull from the university now, so that'll help them,'' he said.
He thinks both Taree West sides will take a while to get used to the standard of the premier league.
"They should find their feet about a third of the way through. They may not challenge this year, but this season should lay the foundation for the future,'' he said.
While Gloucester won't field a men's team in the Manning lower grades this year, Mr Lewis said a number of players will be involved in the competition.
"We have two players from Gloucester at Tigers and I think Taree West has also picked up a couple.'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
