2BOB Radio's Envirofair and Multicultural Festival is back for 2023 and organisers promise this year's event will be as bright and entertaining as ever.
The 29th Envirofair will be held at Taree Park on Saturday, June 10 from 9am - 4pm with a gold coin donation requested upon entry.
This year's festival will focus once again on the 5 R's of reduce, reuse, recycle, renew and repurpose, but this year 2BOB has added recovery and revival, to reflect the resilience required after recent years of drought, fire, floods and COVID.
Envirofair will include environmentally themed market stalls and displays, plus the return of the Environmental Speakers tent, thanks to Jessica Leck and our local Landcare group.
The multicultural aspect of the festival will include a variety of mouth-watering food stalls and informative displays, as well as live world music, including local artist Tlarmon and Pam Hata, with more to be confirmed.
"Combining Envirofair with a muliticultural festival means we can reach a broader audience with multicultural displays and a line-up of world musical acts and dance performances to entertain the wonderful folks of the Manning and beyond," 2BOB's event coordinator, Brendan Parker said.
"A lot of things that have entered seamlessly into our lives, such as recycling, solar and renewable energy, the commercial rollout of electric vehicles and the phasing out of single use plastic bags, were still just dreams when Envirofair first started.
"The growing popularity of Envirofair over the years reflects these gradual changes in society and there's always room for improvement, such as the 'Save Bulga Forest' movement which has formed due to the return of logging in several of our local forests, so soon after the fires."
Envirofair will have plenty to entertain the kids with face-painting, dance workshops, installations and a display from Reptile Solutions, where festival-goers can get up close and personal with a few of our reptilian friends.
The 29th Envirofair and Multicultural Festival is being presented thanks to grants 2BOB has received from the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment - Crown Lands, Multicultural NSW, and Midcoast Council.
Interested stallholders are invited to contact 2BOB via their Facebook page or email admin@2bobradio.org.au or ring the station on 6552 6200.
