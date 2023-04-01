Manning River Times
2BOB Radio Envirofair and Multicultural Festival at Taree Park

April 1 2023 - 12:00pm
2BOB has added recovery and revival to this year's festival's themes, reflecting the resilience required after recent years of drought, fire, floods and Covid. File photo.
2BOB Radio's Envirofair and Multicultural Festival is back for 2023 and organisers promise this year's event will be as bright and entertaining as ever.

