MidCoast wins silver at Australia Tourism Awards

March 20 2023 - 5:00pm
MidCoast Councils destination management coordinator Sharon Bultitude with marketing officer Thomas Davey at the awards. Picture supplied

MidCoast Council's tourism brand Barrington Coast has won a silver award at the prestigious Australian Tourism Awards in Sydney.

