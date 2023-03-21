Join OzFish Manning Chapter as they get stuck into a much needed clean-up at Mud Bishops Park picnic reserve on Saturday, April 1.
This area holds enormous value to our local communities and provides fantastic opportunities for recreational activities such as fishing and kayaking.
For a long time, this area has been left degraded and run-down and it is hoped this can be changed by working with local organisations and government in the area.
The idea was raised by Old Bar Lions Club and hopefully it can be used as a way to kick-start revitalisation so that we can celebrate and utilise this fantastic space.
This event is supported by Old Bar Lions Club, Manning Coastcare and BCF - Boating, Camping Fishing.
Registration is essential, we hope to see you there!
Another fun day and fund raiser is now being organised, similar to the one last year in support of the Lismore flood victims. This time it is primarily to support the homeless in our own area. The fun day will be at Club Old Bar on Easter Sunday, April 9.
In the meantime, donations of non-perishable food items can be left at Club Old Bar. Ring pull cans, cereal, long life milk, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, tinned meals, soup (packet or tin), muesli bars, tea, coffee, long-life cheese snacks for children's lunchboxes, tinned fruit, tinned vegetables, spreads (jam, vegemite), tinned tuna/salmon , pet food, noodles, biscuits.
Also toiletries and cleaning products like nappies (medium and larger sizes), baby wipes, toilet paper, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, clothes washing powder, bathroom cleaning products, kitchen cleaning products. More on the fun day in later editions.
The death of Mr Stephen Bromhead MP, Member for Myall Lakes, on Thursday March 16, although not unexpected, comes as a blow to many organisations in the Old Bar area.
Stephen was able to secure grants for many sporting and other organisations in the area and also secured funding for the upgrading of Old Bar Road, yet to be completed.
It is hoped that the next member will be able to achieve the same degree of success.
