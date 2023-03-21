Manning River Times
Home/News

Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mud Bishop's Park. File picture

Join OzFish Manning Chapter as they get stuck into a much needed clean-up at Mud Bishops Park picnic reserve on Saturday, April 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.