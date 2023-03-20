Manning River Times
Conceding two late goals only blight on otherwise top effort by Mid Coast

By Mick McDonald
Updated March 20 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 12:00pm
CONCEDING two late goals was the only blight on Mid Coast's gritty effort against competition heavyweight Newcastle Olympic in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash at Taree.

