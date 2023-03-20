OLD BAR front rower Jarrad Wooster looks to have finally recovered from a foot injury that at one stage looked set to curtail his Group Three Rugby League season last year.
Wooster played in Old Bar's trial against Muswellbrook at Old Bar, where the Pirates came away big winners in oppressive heat.
"Jarrad was pretty strong for us,'' co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.
Wooster damaged his foot late in the 2022 season but made it back for Old Bar's finals campaign. However, the injury has delayed his return to training this year. He didn't play in the trial against Central Newcastle earlier in the month.
A back rower from New Zealander Ruben Saifoloi, made his first appearance for the Pirates. He arrived in town last week.
"He looked okay,'' Henry said.
"His background is mainly in rugby - he played league for the first time last year. He's keen to learn and should be handy for us.''
A Fijian winger had a run and also impressed.
"He just rocked up and asked if he could have a game,'' Henry said.
"I don't really know what going on with him, but it'll be good if he stays here.''
Will Clarke also did a power of work in the forwards, although the coaching staff limited both Clarke and Wooster's game time due to the heat.
Halves Jordan Worboys and Kurt Lewis combined well and look set to start at six and seven when the season kicks off. This means Isaac Worboys will shift from five-eighth to the back row.
The Pirates head to Byron Bay this weekend for a trial against the Todd Carney-coached Byron Bay Devils. Henry said the club will use this match as their main preparation for the season-proper and he hopes the majority of the first grade squad will be available.
Old Bar meet Wauchope at Wauchope in the opening round of the season on Saturday, April 29.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.