SWELTERING weather conditions at least suited one sporting event in Taree last weekend - the swimming carnival conducted by Taree Torpedoes SC at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre.
More than 100 swimmers from Coffs Harbour in the north to Woy Woy in the south and out to Tamworth were at the meet, some chasing junior state and national times.
The carnival was also the Taree club's age championships and the winners of the various divisions will be announced at the Torpedoes' presentation.
The season is fast coming to a conclusion, however, the Taree club plans to hold a winter competition every second Wednesday evening in the indoor pool.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.