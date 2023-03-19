WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins confirmed Harry Lewis and Nash Atkins will be the halves combination for the opening Group Three Rugby League game of the season against Forster-Tuncurry on Sunday, April 30.
Collins was impressed with both players in the Tigers trial against Dungowan played on an oppressively hot day at the Wingham Sporting Complex.
"I though Harry in particular was good,'' Collins continued.
"He did the little things well - his talk was good and that's half the battle when they're steering us around the field.''
Former Forster-Tuncurry winger Ronald Uhila also had some impressive carries with the ball while prop Jackson Mullen ran with plenty of vigour.
The Tigers made it through the game without any injury problems. Collins will now look for another trial, possibly against a Group Two club, before the start of the season-proper.
Taree City won the under 18 trial against the Tigers.
Wingham didn't field an 18s last year, but Collins assured they have plenty of numbers this season.
"Most of them only 17 this year, so they'll have a couple of years in the 18s, which is good for the club,'' he said.
Collins said the Tigers will also look to secure numbers this week for the women's league tag side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.