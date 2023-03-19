Manning River Times
Harry Lewis and Nash Atkins to be Wingham's starting halves for season opener

By Mick McDonald
March 20 2023 - 10:00am
WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins confirmed Harry Lewis and Nash Atkins will be the halves combination for the opening Group Three Rugby League game of the season against Forster-Tuncurry on Sunday, April 30.

