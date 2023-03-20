The new look Wingham Library is open for business

Wingham Library is now open and providing full library services, after being closed for nine months.
The $1 million major renovation and expansion of Wingham Library is almost complete. Final works are underway on the heritage facade.
Mayor Claire Pontin and Wingham Library members celebrated the 65th birthday of the Wingham Library recently. The group enjoyed cake and took a first look at the new contemporary library.
"For its birthday, the Wingham Library received an incredible interior makeover. We now have a modern, all-accessible community space that preserves the heritage charm highly valued by the community," said MidCoast Council's manager libraries and community services, Alex Mills.
The ground-floor extension has more than doubled the library collection capacity.
The flexible library floor plan has spaces for both children and young people.
More than 80 per cent of the library shelving is on wheels. Shelves can now be moved to create open spaces for library and community events.
The library's top floor now has extra study areas and relaxation seating. There is a small meeting room and a large multipurpose meeting room that can host livestreamed events.
Council says the site now meets modern accessibility standards. The new internal lift, a range of seating options and adjustable research desks improve access for library users.
As part of the improvement project, the library has had a technology upgrade. There are new computer stations and digital display and engagement screens. Self-service kiosks now allow customers to borrow and return items for themselves.
"Now that the interior renovation is complete, we welcome the community to come in and enjoy the new and improved facility as we refresh the facade over the coming months."
The project is jointly funded by MidCoast Council and the NSW government, with $500,000 from the 2019/20 Public Library Infrastructure Grant Program. MidCoast Council provided $400,000 from Wingham area developer contributions and $100,000 from the library general budget.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.