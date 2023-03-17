THE 136th Wingham Show is underway ay Wingham Showground.
The show kicked off today Friday March 17 and continues on Saturday and Sunday.
Local show-jumping Olympian Mr John Fahey OA will again be attending the show for all three days this year.
The carnival rides and stalls will be a highlight for some as well, and there will be a number of fun kid's activities going on too.
The schedule should be relatively familiar to those who already know and love this event, but with some adjustments here and there to make it even more exciting for everyone.
One attraction making a return this year after a bit of an absence will be the heavy horse and harness horse categories, with breeders showcasing their nest animals.
Fashions In the Field will be on this year as well, sponsored by Dress Up in Wingham. The objective of this for entrants is to dress up to match the horse they will be leading into the ring.
All four rings will be utilised for horse-related activity with much to get through during the show.
Plus there will be action aplenty in the rodeo, scheduled to start at 6pm tomorrow Saturday.
Meanwhile agriculture, craft and food will all be celebrated across a wide variety of competitions, displays and demonstrations across the three days.
Cattle, sheep and poultry breeders will all be vying for best in show and other ribbons as they exhibit all their best animals.
There will be chainsaw racing and wood chopping turning timber into sawdust and wood chips.
A demolition derby will commence at 3pm on Sunday with a ladies only class running separate to the open derby to close the weekend.
The Wingham Spinners and Weavers shed will be open to showcase all the goodies they create, and you can discover some remarkable finds in the Rock Hounds Shed.
On the Saturday you can look for something interesting in the Rotary book shop or in the Manning River Lions market stalls.
Those who appreciate engineering and history will enjoy the vintage tractors on display, and the DONK club will also have a collection of vintage motors and machinery.
And then there's the Hall program, which filled 32 pages with information just to list the classes and the basic entry requirements. You'll see fruit and veg, flowers and other plants exhibited. There will be loads of skilfully decorated cakes, home-made jams and many other food creations. Needlework, yarn crafts, patchworks will be on display. There's a photography section, a section for original artworks, and a section for juniors of three different age brackets (under 6s, under 13s and under 18s) to display art in any medium.
