Manning River Times
Oversized vehicles on Bulga Road

March 17 2023 - 7:00pm
Progress on The Falls bridge. Picture supplied

Trucks carrying concrete girders for The Falls Bridge replacement will use Bulga Road on Monday, March 20, 7am-5pm, creating minor delays.

