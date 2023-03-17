Oversized vehicles on Bulga Road

Trucks carrying concrete girders for The Falls Bridge replacement will use Bulga Road on Monday, March 20, 7am-5pm, creating minor delays.
The trucks will be loaded at Purfleet and drive to the intersection of Bulga Road and Swans Road. They will then travel one at a time under escort for the final seven kilometres up Bulga Road to the bridge site at Elands. Road users are asked to follow the direction of the escort vehicle.
The Falls Bridge replacement began in February and involves replacing a single-lane timber bridge with a double-lane concrete one. This will allow for removal of an 18-tonne load limit and will make the crossing safer and more reliable in wet weather.
Traffic is currently detouring via Padmans Road, Cooks Road, and Beech Road, with the crossing now completely closed. Access to Ellenborough from the south through the village of Elands on Glenwarrin Road is not affected by the work.
The bridge replacement is scheduled for completion in May, weather permitting.
MidCoast council thanks the community for their patience while work is completed.
You can find out more and keep up to date on this project at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/falls-bridge.
