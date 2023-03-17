Integrity a key issue as election looms

The NSW election is looming and regional voters, Manning River Times readers among them, have had their say via a survey conducted by our publisher, ACM.
The standout issue for regional voters is government integrity, the survey found. Initially this took me by surprise - my money was on health which was a close second.
But looking back over the past term of government, clearly issues of government honesty and integrity left voters with concerns.
The reader survey was not an opinion poll on Mr Perrottet versus Mr Minns or the Coalition versus Labor. It was an opportunity for our readers - voters - to tell the politicians what they really think.
An analysis of results from the survey of 2512 readers across regional NSW shows fewer than one in five believe public hospitals receive enough funding.
Fifty-five per cent of respondents disagreed with the notion that "roads in my community are safe and in acceptable condition". I can safely assume that percentage was higher in the Mid Coast catchment.
One issue voters weren't surveyed on was law and order, but comments following the survey showed that police numbers, and more pointedly, police presence in small communities, was a concern. Click HERE to read more.
On the election, pre-poll voting opens today Saturday for those eligible.
If you're looking for something to do, Wingham Show is on this weekend, featuring the rodeo this evening and the smash-up derby tomorrow. And today's photo celebrates the return of the march past to open the Manning Netball Association season which gets underway today.
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
ACM Editor, Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
