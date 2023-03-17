Flags at half-mast for passing of MP

Flags at MidCoast Council's administration and customer service centre, Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree were flown at half-mast today Friday as a mark of respect for the late Stephen Bromhead MP.
Mayor Claire Pontin expressed her condolences at the passing of Mr Bromhead, Member for Myall Lakes, on Thursday, March 16 following a battle with mesothelioma. The 65-year-old had been elected to the seat for three terms..
Mr Bromhead, who had been the Member for Myall Lakes since 2011, had earlier announced his retirement ahead of the forthcoming State election.
"Mr Bromhead was a strong advocate for the Mid Coast community during his term and is responsible for the allocation of funds to many community projects and facilities in our region," Mayor Pontin said.
Mr Bromhead served as a councillor of Greater Taree City Council and was a member of several committees.
