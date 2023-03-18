Manning River Times
Home/News

MidCoast Council plans asphalting works at two locations at Tallwoods

March 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coastal View Drive progress. MidCoast Council picture

Asphalting works are planned for two locations in Tallwoods the week beginning Monday, March 20, weather permitting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.