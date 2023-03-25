IN the late 1950s my dad purchased an Ampol petrol station at 856 Princess Highway (corner of Wentworth Street), Tempe.
There were just three petrol bowsers mounted outside the shop, on the street (Princess Highway), with the workshop out the back.
I remember how frustrated my mum would become as the mechanics with their grease covered boots walked from the shop to the workshop through the living accommodation which was behind the shop.
The Department of Labour and Industry enforced closures of service stations on Christmas Day and Good Friday. Dad stayed open and queues of cars would form stretching for hundreds of metres up the highway waiting for petrol. He copped his fair share of fines for disobeying the rules.
The modern service station is a totally different scenario. A highly controlled environment, and emphasis on safety. We are now seeing a gradual move to electric charging stations to cater for the ever-growing number of electric vehicles.
Across Wentworth Street was the local police station. A one-man operation in those days, manned by Bruce Gould (the father of rugby league identity Phil Gould).
As I said earlier how things have changed, but memories remain. The photo sees my cousin Barry Collerson with his MG fuelling up. Barry was rated in the top 20 racing drivers in Australia at that time with his Repco Brabham race car. A 10-year-old me is peaking around the board.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.