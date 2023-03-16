Candidates for the seat of Myall Lakes in the forthcoming NSW State election were given the opportunity to present themselves to the public in 2BOB Radio's 'Meet the Candidates' evening in Taree this week.
A crowd of around 40 people attended the event, held in the newly opened Beryl Jane Flett Studio at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
Only four of the six candidates were in attendance for the event; Keys Manley from the Legalise Cannabis Party, Eleanor Spence from the Greens, Mark Vanstone from Labor, and Independent candidate, Dr Jason Bendall.
Nationals candidate Tanya Thompson withdrew due to a medical emergency while Maree McDonald-Pritchard from the Sustainable Australia Party declined the invitation to attend.
Beginning with a Welcome to Country by Uncle Will Paulson, the candidates followed with a four minute address stating their reasons for seeking election.
Candidates were then presented with five set questions, for each of which they were given 90 seconds to respond. The questions related to issues concerning education, local government, women at risk, local health services, and the current energy crisis.
These questions were provided to each of the candidates prior to the event, with 2BOB Radio's Rob Meaton acting as timekeeper.
This was followed by a short intermission before candidates were given five quick response questions allowing only a 'yes' or 'no' response. After this, candidates took questions from the audience.
Keep an eye out on the 2BOB Radio website for an uploaded broadcast of the Meet the Candidates event.
