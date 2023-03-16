Disadvantaged Indigenous children in the Manning Valley will have continued access to early education programs thanks to a new three-year partnership between Greater Charitable Foundation and the Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation (ALNF).
Greater Charitable Foundation has funded ALNF's Early Language and Literacy Taree Project since 2019, which has provided training, mentoring, support and resources to 13 sites across the Taree area, positively impacting more than 560 disadvantaged children.
The partnership extension will see Greater Charitable Foundation invest a further $272,250 that will enable ALNF to expand the program to more sites in Taree and surrounding townships, significantly bolstering efforts to Close the Gap in the region.
The project model delivered by ALNF goes beyond teaching children by building capacity within the community. It equips teachers, parents and other family and community members with the skills and knowledge to teach their own children the foundational language and literacy skills required for success at school and in later life.
ALNF chair and co-founder, Mary-Ruth Mendel said the funding is critical to the continuity and expansion of the program across the region and to close the education gap.t.
"Working shoulder-to-shoulder with the local Aboriginal communities, we know that any efforts to close the gap must be determined and driven by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and they must have a genuine say in the programs that affect their lives," Mrs Mendel said.
"We've been delivering our Early Language and Literacy program in Taree since 2016, and the partnership with Greater Charitable Foundation has enabled us to significantly expand the delivery over the past three years to eight new sites within the Taree region.
"The time for action is now and we want to be part of the generation to close the education gap. This renewed partnership will enable ALNF to expand our support and offer the program to at least 40 educators working across 15 learning sites in Taree and the nearby towns of Old Bar, Nabiac and Coolongolook."
Greater Charitable Foundation CEO, Anne Long, said the extension will cement the success of the initial three-year partnership.
"Research tells us that kids who start behind often stay behind, so ensuring children start school with an understanding of the basics is fundamental to them achieving their potential," Ms Long said.
"The benefits to their educational outcomes are far-reaching for them personally, their communities, and society as a whole.
"The higher their level of literacy, the more productive citizens they will be and the more satisfied they will be with life and career choices.
"Socio-economic status or cultural background should not be a determinant of educational outcomes and we are committed to continuing to make a difference for the children of the Manning Valley.
"The ALNF program has outperformed expectations over the last three years, with 92.5 per cent of children showing a measurable improvement in their phonological awareness, so we are thrilled to extend the partnership and look forward to its ongoing success."
