Early Language and Literacy Taree project for Indigenous children extended

March 16 2023 - 5:00pm
ALNF Early Language and Literacy trainer, Debbie Horgan with Girrawong Preschool student, Amarni. Picture supplied

Disadvantaged Indigenous children in the Manning Valley will have continued access to early education programs thanks to a new three-year partnership between Greater Charitable Foundation and the Australian Literacy and Numeracy Foundation (ALNF).

