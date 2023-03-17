SNAPPER have been boated up north and mahi mahi are taking lures and live bats around the Fish Aggregating Device (FAD), but otherwise it has been fairly quiet for outside anglers.
A few mulloway have been landed around Curpy's Reef and there are plenty of small bonito to be taken trolling surface rigs.
Tailor are the main species to chase on the beaches and there are still fish to 2.5kg around. They were on the spit earlier in the week but have moved from there.
It is best to find where the bait schools are in the gutters along the beach and fish where they are.
The big tailor will now be far away.
Some catches of bream and whiting have been made from the spit.
Flathead are still biting in the estuary. There are lots of small luderick and bream along the river wall. The better-sized bream can be caught at night on yabbies and mullet strips.
Mud crabs have taken a holiday and reports are few.
