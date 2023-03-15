TOP women golfers from across Australia and several international stars will converge on the Tuncurry course for the 2023 Women's NSW Open presented by Worrell's.
The prestigious event will be conducted from March 24 to 26 at Tuncurry Golf Club.
Golf NWS chief operating officer, Graeme Phillipson, said the resumption of the co-sanctioned tournaments was welcome news for the sport following the cancellations and uncertainty caused by COVID.
"So it was an absolute thrill to see the Women's NSW Open back on the schedule last year and again in 2023 at Tuncurry," he said.
Top players competing next week include former NSW star Kelsey Bennett, who turned professional in December last year, Ladies European Tour (LET) player Lydia Hall, a regular to our shores last week's Wagga Wagga Pro-Am winner Jordan O'Brien from the Gold Coast.
Mr Phillipson added the Women's NSW Open promises to be a thrilling competition that golf fans won't want to miss.
"The tournaments are a welcome event on the schedule for many of our brightest female talent hoping to forge a career in the sport."
"You have to look no further than the astounding results of our current champion, Steph Kyriacou, and where she has gone in such a short space of time to realise what an opportunity an event like the Women's NSW Open is."
Forster-Tuncurry Golf Club president, Terry McDermott, said the club is delighted to host the Women's NSW Open and looks forward to welcoming the players, officials, and spectators to the event.
"It's a fantastic event to showcase one of the best courses on the Mid-North Coast."
"The members are excited. We had the senior amateur last year and the members all turned up to watch. They thought it was good fun, so I expect there will be plenty more out when the best women golfers in the country arrive to take on the challenge of Tuncurry."
