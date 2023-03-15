Manning River Times
Women's NSW Open Golf to be played at Tuncurry

Updated March 16 2023 - 10:40am, first published 8:30am
Gold Coast golfer Jordan O'Brien, pictured after her win in the recent Wagga Pro-Am, will be a starter in the NSW Open at Tuncurry next week. Photo Wagga Daily Advertiser

TOP women golfers from across Australia and several international stars will converge on the Tuncurry course for the 2023 Women's NSW Open presented by Worrell's.

