Anne Keen to discuss her debut novel at Taree Library

By Rick Kernick
March 19 2023 - 12:00pm
Anne Keen will be appearing at Taree Library on Tuesday, March 28 from 2:30pm to 3:30pm, to discuss her debut novel, Karamea House. Photo supplied.

Taree Library is set to offer a rare literary delight with the appearance of author Anne Keen to talk about the inspiration behind her debut novel, Karamea House.

