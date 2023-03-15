Manning River Times
Nsw Election

Keys Manley on Legalise Cannabis Party's ticket in NSW election

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated March 16 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
Keys Manley is contesting the seat of Myall Lakes as a member of the Legalise Cannabis NSW Party.

"We need to find ways to bring revenue into the region and bring the farms back to life."

Rick Kernick

Journalist

