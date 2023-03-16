Manning River Times
Home/News

Lansdowne men's bowling club competes in Division 6 open gender pennants

By Margaret Haddon
March 17 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lansdowne open gender pennants team is away to Forster tomorrow. File picture

The Lansdowne Men's Bowling Club competed in division 6 of the open gender pennants competition at Gloucester over the weekend, coming away with a draw 48-48.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.