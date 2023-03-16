The Lansdowne Men's Bowling Club competed in division 6 of the open gender pennants competition at Gloucester over the weekend, coming away with a draw 48-48.
Despite the sweltering heat, the match was played in good spirits and produced a nail-biting final few ends.
Rink results: Team 1 Gloucester 22 - 16 Lansdowne (-6 shots); Team 2 Gloucester-Lansdpwne 17 - 17 (draw); Team 3 Gloucester 9 - 15 Lansdowne (+6 shots).
Tomorrow, Saturday March 18, the bowlers take on Forster B away.
The Lansdowne Football Club committee will be seeking to nominate as many teams as possible (considering player numbers) to participate in Football Mid North Coast competitions.
Nominations are due by March 19.
An invitation is being sent out for anyone who is a past or present Lansdowne School student, teacher, staff member, parent or volunteer to attend a "Blast from the Past" event to come together and reconnect with each other at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Saturday. April 15.
The day will commence at 10am. Bring a plate to share.
There will be a lucky door prize and a raffle plus a donation box to help with the costs.
Please bring along photos and any membranella you might have.
Organisers Laurel Morrison, Velma Burnham and Margaret Haddon would like to hear from anyone interested in attending. Please phone Laurel on 0400 791 954, Velma on 6556 7202 or Margaret on 6556 7146.
The Lansdowne Open Music Day has a new home.
As from Sunday, March 26 it will be held at the Lansdowne Community Hall.
It will be held from 11am to 4pm. Walk-up artist are welcome. A barbecue lunch, cold drinks, tea and coffee and raffles will be available.
Also available is a backing band but no backing tracks. Mic socks must be used.
Come along and have some fun and listen and dance to the music on the fourth Sunday of the month (unless advised otherwise).
Everyone is welcome, it is a gold coin entry fee. Phone Jenny for further information on 0431 347 772.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall is open on the last Sunday of each month (except December) from 10am to midday for a social catchup and produce swap.
Tea, coffee and cake are available. Drop in and catch up with all the local gossip. Bring along your excess home grown or homemade produce to sell or swap or come along to buy some fresh local produce.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall is holding a charity trivia night on Saturday evening, April 1 commencing at 6pm.
This trivia night is for charity. Each table can choose a charity or not-for-profit to represent, and the winner will take 50 per cent of the proceeds, second place takes 30 per cent and third place 20 per cent.
So that they can arrange the tables (max eight people), please confirm your booking by emailing kobefarm104@gmail.com. If you're a 'table boss' one email from you with names of participants will suffice.
Don't worry if you don't have a table because they will team you up with some new friends on a table.
Take along a sweet or savoury dish to contribute to supper to be in the competition for a $50 voucher and of course the glory of being crowned the Upper Lansdowne Master Chef of 2023.
The Coopernook Op Shop is holding a Community Life Support group on Sunday, March 19 at the Coopernook Op Shop.
Come for one session, or two, or all. Everyone is welcome. Sessions are: 3pm Coffee, Connect; 4pm Live, Learn and at 5:30pm Spirit, Space.
For more information, drop in at the Coopernook OP Shop at 6 Petrie Street, or phone 02 6556 3105.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.