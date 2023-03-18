AGE doesn't appear to weary in Manning cricket, judging on the recently completed T1 season.
"When you look at the top performers, it's blokes like Danial Stone, Ben Cole, Josh Ferris who are scoring the runs and taking the wickets. They're in their 30s and 40s,'' Manning Cricket president Steve Campbell said.
He's not suggesting this is a bad thing, however, he is concerned at the apparent dearth of players in their early and mid-20s, particularly in T1.
"Great Lakes has a few, but the other sides appear to be made up of players in the 30s and 40s along with those in their teens,'' Mr Campbell said.
"We'd like to see more juniors playing the game and I'll be talking to Cricket NSW soon about getting some coaching clinics held here before next season.''
He pointed out the interest created when Wingham-born WBBL star Maitlan Brown returned home last year in whistle stop visit along with NSW Sheffield Shield captain, Kurtis Patterson.
"But we only had a few days' notice so it was a bit of a rush getting her to visit schools. We need to get that better coordinated with Cricket NSW,'' he said.
This was part of Cricket NSW's Country Blitz conducted just before the start of the Sheffield Shield and Women's Big Bash League.
While Brown and Patterson visited some schools in the area, there was no time for them to conduct any coaching here.
Manning Cricket's 2022/23 season ended last weekend. Taree United (T1) and Pacific Palms (T2) are the 2022/23 premiers.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
