Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Veteran cricketers among the runs and wickets

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Cole had a golden summer with the bat for Wingham in the 2022/23 Manning T1 cricket competition, scoring two centuries.

AGE doesn't appear to weary in Manning cricket, judging on the recently completed T1 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.