TAREE Torpedoes age championships will be decided on Saturday, March 18 at the Manning Aquatic Centre, with the carnival also open to swimmers from other areas.
"We will have about 120 swimmers competing up to and including our Masters,'' Taree Torpedoes treasurer Ian Smith said.
Competitors from Coffs Harbour in the north to Woy Woy in the south and out to Tamworth will be at the meet, some chasing junior state and national times.
"While our summer season is nearly over, we are planning on a winter comp night every second Wednesday in the indoor pool to keep swimmers active and competing,'' Ian added.
Meanwhile, Taree swimmers Gemma O'Berg and Amaya Cross represented Swimming North Coast at the recent State Speedo Sprint Finals in Sydney.
In her first swim Gemma completed a 2 second personal best.
Amaya contested all four strokes and achieved three personal best times. She also represented Swimming North Coast in a relay team.
