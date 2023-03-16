Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

120 swimmers to contest Taree Torpedoes club championship

March 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amaya Cross represented Swimming North Coast at the Speedo Sprint Finals.

TAREE Torpedoes age championships will be decided on Saturday, March 18 at the Manning Aquatic Centre, with the carnival also open to swimmers from other areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.