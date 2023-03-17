TAREE City Bulls will only play the one game before the start of the Group Three Rugby League season.
The Bulls head to South West Rock to play the SW Rocks Marlins and a team from the metropolitan area on Saturday, March 25.
Taree's under 18s will play Wingham at Wingham this Saturday, but won't be going to South West Rocks.
Club president Nigel Wallis confirmed this will be the only trial the Bulls will have until the opening competition game against Macleay Valley at Taree on Saturday, April 28.
"Easter's coming up and then a lot of other groups start playing mid-April, so it's difficult to organise another match,'' he said.
The March 25 matches will be the first opportunity new captain-coach Christian Hazard will have to check the progress of his squad. Hazard, a utility player, returns to Taree after stints at South Sydney, Newcastle and in the Queensland Cup.
Wallis said Ashley Hazard, Christian's brother, is progressing well in a comeback from a knee injury. However, fullback JJ Gibson will be nursed back to football. He hasn't played since badly smashing his shin playing for Wingham in early 2021.
The club will also have full use of the Jack Neal Oval this year, after much of the ground was leased to a company involved with Cowper Street roadworks in 2022.
This meant the Cowper Street entrance was closed for the entire season as wet weather impacted on the project.
TWO of Taree City's under 18s from last season, lock Levi Doran and hooker Charlie Dignam look sure to get their first grade spurs in Group Three Rugby League this year.
West Tigers-bound Nav Willett, who is still eligible for the junior grade, is also expected to play firsts this season. Willett played five-eighth in under 18s and fullback first grade on the same day for much of last season.
Willett will link with West Tigers in 2024.
