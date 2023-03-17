Ask some of the members of Taree Cars and Coffee how much they love their treasured vehicles and they'd probably say they would live, eat, and even sleep in them.
But for others less fortunate within the Mid Coast region, the chance to shelter at night inside any vehicle would be a step up from their current situation.
Which is why the guys and gals from Cars and Coffee with the big motors and even bigger hearts are helping to raise money to aid the homeless.
At their monthly meet at Bunnings car park this Sunday morning (March 19), anyone interested in taking a ride in one of the beautifully maintained classic cars and hot rods can do so for the small price of a $10 donation going to help those sleeping rough.
The fundraiser is part of a joint effort by Manning Homeless Action Group and Taree North Rotary Club that has resulted in the imminent purchase of a Sleepbus to provide temporary shelter for those in need.
The project began in 2021 when the Manning Homeless Action Group started fundraising for the Sleepbus. They were then joined by Taree North Rotary who threw in their considerable network and fundraising skills to the project.
The two organisations managed to raise $35,000 before the State government recently announced funding for the remaining $65,000 to secure one of the specialised coaches.
However, with delivery of the sleepbus not likely to be before November and with an ongoing housing crisis to manage, the fundraising continues.
According to Taree North Rotary Club president, Bob Nelson, the sleepbus is only part of the solution.
"We still want to focus on building up a bit of a fund for the Homeless Action Group because this homeless thing doesn't end here, this is step one," Bob said.
"I'll keep doing Cars and Coffee forever because it's really worked well."
Although current figures on homelessness are yet to be released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), numbers from the 2016 Census showed just below 6000 people experiencing homelessness in rural and regional NSW.
That figure is expected to rise substantially due to the combined effects of the pandemic along with issues arising from cuts to government programs such as Jobkeeper and Jobseeker.
All of which makes the situation one that may have previously been regarded as the domain of larger cities, but now affects Mid Coast communities as never before. Something that Bob Nelson is acutely aware of.
"They reckon between 150 to 200 people (are) sleeping rough per night; that's a mind boggling number," Bob said.
"The idea of the sleepbus, it's only a one or two nights stay, but it provides that emergency accommodation, it's a band aid, it's step one in a major problem."
Taree Cars and Coffee meet at the Bunnings car park on Sunday March 19 at 7:30am. Free admission.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.