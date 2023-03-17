Manning River Times
Wingham forward troubled by chronic Achilles tendon injury

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 17 2023 - 3:00pm
Wingham recruit Nathan Campbell is battling an Achilles tendon injury but hopes to be fit for the Group Three Rugby League season opener.

