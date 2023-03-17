WINGHAM will rest representative second rower Nathan Campbell until the start of the Group Three Rugby League season.
Campbell is dealing with a chronic Achilles tendon problem and won't play in Saturday's trial against Dungowan at the Wingham Sporting Complex. Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins expects Campbell, who played for North Coast in two representative fixtures this year, will be ready for the season opener against Forster-Tuncurry at Wingham on Sunday, April 30. He captain-coached the Hawks last year.
Utility player Kryan Budd is also a pre-season casualty, sustaining a shoulder injury in the North Coast game against Northern Rivers a fortnight ago. Budd is racing to be fit for the start of the season.
Meanwhile, front rower Shannon Martin has informed the club he won't be playing this year. Martin had intended to return to the Tigers, his junior club, after playing with Old Bar in recent seasons.
"Shannon's starting an apprenticeship and doesn't want to risk getting injured,'' Collins said.
"That's okay - there's more to life than football.''
The Tigers under 18s will play Taree City on Saturday.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
