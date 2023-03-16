Maree McDonald-Pritchard is contesting the seat of Myall Lakes in the NSW election for the Sustainable Australia Party.
Maree currently lives on Mitchells Island, dividing her time between volunteer conservation work and visiting and assisting family.
Throughout her career she has worked for several banks as well as Sydney Trains. Maree is now retired.
She joined the Sustainable Australia Party as she believes we have to start listening to the environment before we all become climate refugees due to environmental destruction.
Maree is campaigning to protect our environment, stop overdevelopment and stop corruption.
According to the Sustainable Australia Party website, the Sustainable Australia Party is an independent community movement with a science and evidence-based approach to policy.
The party says it is fighting to:
protect our environment by protecting native species habitat and native forests and taking action on climate change;
stop overdevelopment by stopping inappropriate high-rise and sprawl, developing infrastructure before more housing, and lowering annual immigration to Australia from 200,000 people to 70,000; and
prioritise trust, transparency and democracy in governance, particularly to help stop corruption, including more transparent reporting of political lobbying and all financial contributions.
To learn more about the Sustainable Australia Party go to www.SustainableAustralia.org.au.
