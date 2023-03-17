Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Pirates secure four recruits from New Guinea

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Paulson broke his hand in Old Bar's trial against Central Newcastle on March 4 and is in doubt for the Group Three season-opener.

OLD Bar Pirates expect their four strong contingent of rugby league players from New Guinea to arrive in town in time for next weekend's trial game against the Todd Carney captain-coached Byron Bay at Byron Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.