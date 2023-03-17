OLD Bar Pirates expect their four strong contingent of rugby league players from New Guinea to arrive in town in time for next weekend's trial game against the Todd Carney captain-coached Byron Bay at Byron Bay.
"We've done some research on them and they've all played at a decent level,'' Old Bar's co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
Club secretary Jamie Moorehead said one of the four has had some experience in the Queensland Cup, while the three others have played in the Digicel Cup, the major competition in PNG.
He added that three are outside backs, with the fourth a back rower.
Negotiations with the players started through a contact Moorehead has in New Guinea last October and he said all the paperwork has now been finalised.
"We're expecting them here on Thursday,'' he said.
The Pirates will tackle Muswellbrook in a trial at Old Bar on Saturday, with the under 18s kicking off at 12.30 and the senior match from 2pm.
Old Bar picked up two injuries from the trial against Central Newcastle on Saturday, March 4 at Old Bar.
Second rower Nathan Napier injured his knee and is likely to miss a fortnight of the competition proper while utility forward Thomas Paulson broke his hand and is also in doubt for the season-opener.
"About seven players who we had for the game against Central will miss this weekend because of injury or unavailability,'' Worboys said.
"The injuries aren't a great start to the year. I thought at first we'd come through pretty unscathed, but we ended up with a couple.''
"That's always the risk with trials, but you have to play them.''
Worboys said numbers at training have been 'pretty good.'
"It's getting closer to the start of the season so they're coming out of the woodwork,'' he said.
Worboys said this year's preparation has been a 'polar opposite' to 2022 when continued wet weather saw the club struggling to find a field to train.
"That's the positive. Last year we had hardly any trials and hardly any sessions on the field because of all the rain. This year we're watering the field,'' he said.
"We had plenty of rain in the last couple of days at Old Bar and our fields are still dry.''
He said the Pirates will have a run against Gloucester in the final trial before the start of the season-proper on Saturday, April 29.
Old Bar has a testing away game against Wauchope in the opening round.
"Wauchope's apparently recruited pretty well, so they'll be tougher this year,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
