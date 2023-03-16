Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Captain-coach suspended as Mid Coast tackle another tough opponent in Northern NSW Women's Premier League

MM
By Mick McDonald
March 17 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mid Coast's Emilee Franklin controls possession during the opening round clash against Adamstown at Taree. The Middies host Newcastle Olympic on Sunday.

WHILE the draw hasn't done her young side any favours, Mid Coast Football captain-coach Emma Stanbury said there are positives to come out of playing three of the Northern NSW Premier League Women's powerhouses in the opening three weeks of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.