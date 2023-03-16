WHILE the draw hasn't done her young side any favours, Mid Coast Football captain-coach Emma Stanbury said there are positives to come out of playing three of the Northern NSW Premier League Women's powerhouses in the opening three weeks of the season.
The Middies lost 5-0 to Adamstown Rosebuds in the first round at Taree and 5-1 to Broadmeadow Magic at Newcastle last week. On Sunday Mid Coast hosts Newcastle Olympic at Taree Zone Field.
While the season is just two games old, unbeaten Rosebuds, Magic and Olympic share the competition lead with Charlestown Azzurri. Mid Coast plays Charlestown on March 26.
Stanbury pointed out that her squad now knows the level required to play in the premier league. An easier draw may have resulted in her players getting a bit ahead of themselves. A number of squad members are in their debut season in first grade.
"It's made then step-up at training as well,'' she said.
"Each week we're hopefully going to challenge each team. I keep saying it, but it is going to take time.
"This is only really early days and we have a young squad. Once we get a couple of weeks behind us and learn our lessons, you'll see a lot closer scorelines.''
Stanbury will miss this week after being sent off just before halftime in the loss to Magic. She was proud of the way the Middies responded to adversity in the second half, conceding just three goals despite being down to 10 players, while Gemma Murphy-Waters opened the side's account for the year with a goal. Grace Davies in goals was 'phenomenal' according to Stanbury.
"Magic is tipped to win it (the premiership), so down to 10 players, the girls did well,'' she said.
Stanbury will be the only absentee this week.
"There's no excuses this weekend for not putting on a good show, we're just about at full strength,'' she said.
She'll shuffle the starting X1 around to cover her position.
Stanbury assured the two early losses haven't had an impact on the squad's morale.
"They're fantastic,'' she said.
"Jump on the socials and look at them at the gym earlier this week. They all had smiles and were doing extras.
"Nothing is dampening their spirit.''
And should the Middies cause a boilover and beat the fancied Olympic combination, Stanbury said she'll start from the bench in the following week's game.
"If the girls do well and they're winning, then I'll bench myself for the next game. There's no ifs or buts about that,'' she said.
